Roster Rundown: Moore Made Last Five Games Count

Editor's Note: Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2014 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features cornerback Sterling Moore.
Name: Sterling Moore
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-10/199
Experience: 3 seasons
College: SMU
Key stat: Moore intercepted a pass, broke up two passes and made four tackles in Week 15 against the Packers.
Contract Status: Signed through 2014
2013 Impact:This was one of the most surprising roster moves that happened when the team broke camp in Oxnard, Calif. I could understand the team's desire to want to get B.W. Webb ready to play and use him in as many situations as they could place him in, but it was very apparent that he was nowhere ready to handle the job when Morris Claiborne went down with his injuries. Just from my scouting perspective, I had Moore as a top 10 player in camp and the fact that he was not added back to the roster until the Oakland game in late November or on any other NFL roster until then came as a shock. Of all the things that Jason Garrett had said about the player and his versatility from when he was added to the roster in 2012, it just appeared to be a natural fit. With all the issues this group was having in the secondary, it made sense to have him in sooner. I have a great deal of respect for his game because of how aggressive he plays. Can play man coverage and not give an inch and is not afraid of challenging a receiver down the field. Some of his best work in training camp was battling Dez Bryant and Miles Austin. Looked comfortable in off coverage as well reading the route and driving on the ball. I like the way he plays with smarts and awareness. Never felt like he was in bad position or not where he was supposed to be. Tackled well in the chances he had once he was back on the roster. Had a complete game against [embedded_ad] the Packers in all areas with four tackles and two passes knocked down, which is how I thought he would have played if on the roster for the entire season.
Where He Fits: Will once again have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp and after what happened in 2013, not sure if that is a sure thing for him. Felt like he had the camp of his career but it didn't work out for him. What he can give you as a player, is an outside corner, an inside slot player and possible safety in a pinch. Going to have to be good in all of those areas once again but has the skills to do it. This is something we have seen before with him.
Writers' Analysis:
Rowan Kavner: The fact that Moore wasn't on the team until Week 13 still is somewhat baffling. The corner was one of the surprise cuts before the season began and despite the Cowboys' significant defensive struggles, particularly through the air, Moore didn't get the call to rejoin the team until prior to the Oakland matchup on Nov. 28, with just five games remaining on the slate. It's not that Moore would have jumped into the starting rotation, but it was a surprise it took so long to bring Moore back for depth purposes. He was one of the most physical corners at camp and would have made a difference on a secondary looking for grittier, more physical play. In just his third game back after missing the first 11 games of the season, Moore came up with an interception. I'd be surprised if the Cowboys leave him off the roster again to start the 2014 season, unless he plays his way off it in training camp.