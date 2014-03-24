Roster Rundown: Moore Made Last Five Games Count

2013 Impact:This was one of the most surprising roster moves that happened when the team broke camp in Oxnard, Calif. I could understand the team's desire to want to get B.W. Webb ready to play and use him in as many situations as they could place him in, but it was very apparent that he was nowhere ready to handle the job when Morris Claiborne went down with his injuries. Just from my scouting perspective, I had Moore as a top 10 player in camp and the fact that he was not added back to the roster until the Oakland game in late November or on any other NFL roster until then came as a shock. Of all the things that Jason Garrett had said about the player and his versatility from when he was added to the roster in 2012, it just appeared to be a natural fit. With all the issues this group was having in the secondary, it made sense to have him in sooner. I have a great deal of respect for his game because of how aggressive he plays. Can play man coverage and not give an inch and is not afraid of challenging a receiver down the field. Some of his best work in training camp was battling Dez Bryant and Miles Austin. Looked comfortable in off coverage as well reading the route and driving on the ball. I like the way he plays with smarts and awareness. Never felt like he was in bad position or not where he was supposed to be. Tackled well in the chances he had once he was back on the roster. Had a complete game against [embedded_ad] the Packers in all areas with four tackles and two passes knocked down, which is how I thought he would have played if on the roster for the entire season.