Running the Numbers: Top 4 Crucial Players For Cowboys

Now with two viable replacements, Witten's importance, while still great, isn't as monumental as it once was.

Jason Hatcher/Jay Ratliff: I think Hatcher is far more important than Ratliff at this stage in their careers, but Hatcher just missed out on making this list because of the presence of Tyrone Crawford, Sean Lissemore, Ben Bass and other promising young talent inside.

The Top 4

4. CB Morris Claiborne/Brandon Carr

Claiborne and Carr average 5-11 ½, 201 pounds – excellent size for cornerbacks. They both checked in as low-end No. 1 cornerbacks in 2012 by allowing an average of 1.19 yards per snap that they were in coverage.

The Cowboys have two talented cornerbacks sitting behind Claiborne and Carr in Orlando Scandrick and B.W. Webb, but their mean size is 5-10, 185 pounds, quite a difference. Scandrick and Webb could both theoretically play outside, but they're certainly smaller than ideal, especially in Monte Kiffin's scheme.

Plus, since defenses basically use nickel personnel as their base these days, a Claiborne or Carr injury would affect two starting positions, forcing Scandrick outside and a fourth-round rookie into the nickel spot.

3. DE DeMarcus Ware

You knew Ware would be on this list, it's just a matter of how high. I resisted placing him higher because, entering his age 31 season, Ware is reaching the age when many pass-rushers see a steep decline in play. Much of Ware's 2012 "struggles" can be attributed to injuries, but that's also a part of aging; as players get older, their chances of injuring themselves increase.

Nonetheless, Ware offers a pass-rush threat the Cowboys simply don't have elsewhere. He draws attention and forces defenses to game plan to stop him, opening things up for the rest of the line.

2. WR Dez Bryant

The Cowboys have a deep wide receiver corps with all different sorts of skill sets, so the fact that Bryant checks in at No. 2 here shows you just how talented and productive this guy can be. Forget the debates about the NFL's best wide receivers; only one receiver in the NFL – some guy who plays in Detroit – can say he's currently a better wideout than Bryant.

Despite not ranking in the top 10 in targets in 2012, Bryant finished eighth in receptions, sixth in yards, and second in touchdowns. He saw just 24 targets at least 20 yards downfield, also ranking him outside of the top 10, but recorded the sixth-most deep receptions and second-most deep touchdowns in the league. If Bryant gets injured, there's simply no one on the roster that can replace his impact.

1. LT Tyron Smith

I labeled Smith as one of my **top four breakout candidates for 2013**, with his age being one of the primary factors in my decision. At just 22, Smith will enter his third NFL season at an age when many players are rookies. That's important.