Scandrick Agrees To One-Year, $9.5 Million Contract Extension

May 22, 2015 at 02:45 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas– The Cowboys' cornerback situation came into clearer focus on Friday, as the club resolved its contract negotiations with Orlando Scandrick.

Scandrick signed a one-year extension worth $9.5 million, according to multiple reports. The extension gives him an overall deal of five years, worth $20 million in total.

The news comes several weeks after it was first apparent that Scandrick was unhappy with his contract, which was set to pay him just $1.5 million in 2015 despite two years of high-level play at his position. Scandrick did not report to the team's Valley Ranch facility for the first two weeks of the offseason program, joining Dez Bryant as the two most notable absentees.

Scandrick returned to Dallas to meet with team officials last week, and he reported for offseason workouts on Monday. Less than one week later, his good faith was rewarded with the extension.

The new deal is the latest high-level investment at cornerback for the Cowboys. The team is also scheduled to pay Brandon Carr $8 million this season as part of the five-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2012. It's been widely speculated the Cowboys will ask Carr to take a pay cut on that deal, though that hasn't materialized yet this offseason.

The Cowboys also have two first-round picks playing cornerback for them. Morris Claiborne has one year remaining on his 2012 rookie contract, which will pay him $2.6 million this year. The team is also in contract negotiations with Byron Jones, who was selected 27th overall in the NFL draft last month. 

