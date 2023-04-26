Science Lab: Cowboys 7-Round Mock Is Explosive

Thankfully, I was still able to squeeze in interior defensive line addition and with it being Stills getting the handshake, all the better. I wasn't willing to risk Stills to undrafted free agency knowing how many teams would be after him, considering he's a technician with his hands and has the ability to flex to multiple positions across the defensive line.

No, he's not going to be your definitive nose tackle behind Johnathan Hankins, and I had my eyes on a few of those to this point but that's simply not how my draft unfolded, and the reason I'm fine with that is because Hankins gives me another year to figure it out; and I'd task Quinton Bohanna to take a leap this offseason to show me if I actually still need to have the discussion in 2024.

As for Stills, his hands are master class and they're violent, also attached to long arms that extend with ferocity in the chestplate of opposing linemen. His motor is relentless, his size is ready for NFL action and though he's not the flashiest in the bunch, you'll notice him instantly once he puts an OL in the blender with a spin move that is already better than some NFL pass rushers.

Of course, there's a reason Stills was still around in the seventh round, and it's because he needs to learn secondary and tertiary pass rush moves along with countermoves. I can think of no better place for him to grow in that regard than with Quinn in Dallas, which also affords him the ability to learn from both DeMarcus Lawrence and Hall of Fame pass rushers DeMarcus Ware and Charles Haley — resources that helped Micah Parsons become what he is today.

Stills isn't Parsons, but he can be an impact rotational player with a ceiling to be more in the future if he glues himself to what the legends in Dallas have to teach him.

To me, this is a possible low-risk, high-reward grab at No. 244.

First UDFA Signing: Chad Ryland, K (Maryland)

With both Jake Moody and Jack Podlesny taken in the sixth round, I opted to roll the dice on Ryland being available in undrafted free agency versus using my final selection on him. Turns out, I was right, because there he was waiting for the negotiation.

Ryland isn't as decorated as Podlesny or Moody, but what Ryland lacks in those arenas he makes up for with potential.

A transfer from Eastern Michigan, where he spent four seasons before heading to Maryland, Ryland finished his collegiate career with an extra point accuracy rate of 97.3% and after a slow start as a freshman in FG attempts, improved every year to average higher than 85% in his last three seasons — making him worth a late-round grab (or undrafted free agency).