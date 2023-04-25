NFL Draft: Complete Cowboys Draft Order, Details

The aforementioned moves made this offseason that cost the Cowboys two draft picks include the trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, multi-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a definitive speed threat who has six 1,000-yard seasons on his professional resume.

The third trade that forced them to hand over a pick was that of defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, who landed in Dallas just ahead of the trade deadline in late October and who has now been re-signed on a one-year deal to keep the interior of the defense as beefy as possible.

Round 5 : *161st-overall (Texans for Cooks)

: *161st-overall (Texans for Cooks) Round 5 : *176th-overall (Colts for Gilmore)

: *176th-overall (Colts for Gilmore) Round 6: *204th-overall (Raiders for Hankins)

*indicates 2023 compensatory pick

It's been a master class of free agency executed by the Cowboys, a team that has perennially done exceptionally well at drafting in the Will McClay era — giving up three of those coveted 2023 draft picks to solve positions of need in a major way while also still allowing Dallas to have at least one pick in every round of this year's draft.

They've admitted to being open to potentially trading down and/or possibly up this weekend, and if they pull that trigger, it'll be interesting to see for whom and at what value; but they likely wouldn't mind regaining a pick or two lost in the maneuvering of free agency.

Strap in, ladies and gentleman.