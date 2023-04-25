NFL Draft: Complete Cowboys Draft Order, Details

The wait is nearly over as the entire NFL sets its sights on Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, and here's when the Cowboys are scheduled to make their picks in each of the seven rounds
FRISCO, Texas — The wait is nearly over, folks. With the 2023 NFL Draft preparing to get underway at Union Station in Kansas City, the Dallas Cowboys are putting the final touches on their big board and waiting to see which of their favorite prospects will be available when they go on the clock later in the first round.
They began this offseason with a total of nine picks, including compensatory picks awarded by the league for the loss of free agents like Connor Williams in 2022, but they've since made a couple headline moves that changes what the number of selections they'll walk into this year's draft with.
First things first, though, and that's telling you the official starting time for each day.
Day 1 (Round 1)
- Date: Thursday, April 27
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
Day 2 (Round 2 + Round 3)
- Date: Friday, April 28
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
Day 3 (Round 4 - Round 7)
- Date: Saturday, April 29
- Time: Noon ET
And when the festivities get underway on Thursday evening, here's where and when the Cowboys will go on the clock over the three-day span — draft day trades notwithstanding.
- Round 1: 26th-overall
- Round 2: 58th-overall
- Round 3: 90th-overall
- Round 4: 129th-overall
- Round 5: 169th-overall*
- Round 6: 212th-overall*
- Round 7: 244th-overall
The aforementioned moves made this offseason that cost the Cowboys two draft picks include the trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, multi-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, a definitive speed threat who has six 1,000-yard seasons on his professional resume.
The third trade that forced them to hand over a pick was that of defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, who landed in Dallas just ahead of the trade deadline in late October and who has now been re-signed on a one-year deal to keep the interior of the defense as beefy as possible.
- Round 5: *161st-overall (Texans for Cooks)
- Round 5: *176th-overall (Colts for Gilmore)
- Round 6: *204th-overall (Raiders for Hankins)
*indicates 2023 compensatory pick
It's been a master class of free agency executed by the Cowboys, a team that has perennially done exceptionally well at drafting in the Will McClay era — giving up three of those coveted 2023 draft picks to solve positions of need in a major way while also still allowing Dallas to have at least one pick in every round of this year's draft.
They've admitted to being open to potentially trading down and/or possibly up this weekend, and if they pull that trigger, it'll be interesting to see for whom and at what value; but they likely wouldn't mind regaining a pick or two lost in the maneuvering of free agency.
Strap in, ladies and gentleman.
It's almost time to find out who might be the next superstar for the Cowboys.
------------------------------------
"From Thursday's First-Round party to Friday's Live Music and a Saturday 5K run, celebrate the NFL Draft with us. Join us for Draft Weekend presented by Miller Lite, April 27-29, at The Star in Frisco"