Scout's Eye: Five Players To Watch On Draft Day 2

IRVING, Texas – As Day 2 begins for the Cowboys, Scout's Eye takes a look at 5 players to watch:
DeMarcus Lawrence - Boise State - DE - 6-3 - 251 - 4.83
Team is hunting that right defensive end and Lawrence is a perfect fit for that role.
Can really run when it comes to chasing the ball. Plays with a burst. Has some surprising strength to play at the point of attack. Can get around the corner and cause problems for the quarterback. When on the slant inside, can really be disruptive and showed the ability to be a wrap up tackler. Might have to trade up to Oakland (2-36) to make this happen. Count six teams between them that could use an end.
Scott Crichton -Oregon St - DE - 6-3 - 273 - 4.85
Would be more of a left defensive end which might mean if selected that you put George Selvie on the right side. Really does a nice job at the point of attack handling blocks and getting in on the play. Physical player that has some jump off the edge. Will play some tackle as well in the nickel. Some 3-4 teams like Tennessee and Pittsburgh could think about using him as a base five technique.
Kony Ealy -Missouri - DE - 6-4 - 273 - 4.88
Like Crichton viewed more as a left defensive end but can also see some action as a three technique in the nickel. There are times where you see him really bring it off the edge. When he is on, he can be a disruptive player but when he doesn't play with a burst or technique he can be just another guy. I thought it was too rich to take him at 1-16 but at 2-47 that now becomes an option. New York Giants and Detroit are teams to watch ahead of Dallas.
Timmy Jernigan -Florida State - DT - 6-2 - 299 - 5.10
If the team is hunting a one technique, here is the player. I believe that he is still on their draft board despite what we have heard and read from what happened at the Combine. Is a [embedded_ad] difficult player to move one-on-one. Can hold the point and get some serious push with power. Is a load for guards and centers to have to deal with. Keep a close eye here because these off the field questions might drop him right in their lap at 2-47.
Lamarcus Joyner -Florida State - DB - 5-8 - 184 - 4.51
Type of player that has the potential to never come off the field. I believe that you will see him play as a safety in this scheme for the Cowboys. He shows the ability to not only play with range deep out of the middle of the field but can also walk down in the slot and cover receivers from there. The Cowboys are going to have to walk a mine field to grab him with teams like Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit all needing one.