Scout's Eye: Five Players To Watch On Draft Day 2





Kony Ealy -Missouri - DE - 6-4 - 273 - 4.88

Like Crichton viewed more as a left defensive end but can also see some action as a three technique in the nickel. There are times where you see him really bring it off the edge. When he is on, he can be a disruptive player but when he doesn't play with a burst or technique he can be just another guy. I thought it was too rich to take him at 1-16 but at 2-47 that now becomes an option. New York Giants and Detroit are teams to watch ahead of Dallas.

Timmy Jernigan -Florida State - DT - 6-2 - 299 - 5.10

If the team is hunting a one technique, here is the player. I believe that he is still on their draft board despite what we have heard and read from what happened at the Combine. Is a [embedded_ad] difficult player to move one-on-one. Can hold the point and get some serious push with power. Is a load for guards and centers to have to deal with. Keep a close eye here because these off the field questions might drop him right in their lap at 2-47.

Lamarcus Joyner -Florida State - DB - 5-8 - 184 - 4.51