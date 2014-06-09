Scout's Eye: Some Personnel Notes From Practice

Jun 09, 2014 at 08:43 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

notebook_060914_650.jpg


  • In talking to folks that had access to practice on Monday, Ronald Leary was back running with the first team offense and Mackenzy Bernadeau was with the second team at both guard and center. My gut feeling is that each week, these two will be switching back and forth. Also in the near future, expect to see Zack Martin get some snaps at center, as these coaches work on different combinations.
  • Cole Beasley has been the receiver that has received the most work out of the slot in their "11" personnel group, but there have also been plenty of snaps where Dez Bryant has received work in the slot with Beasley on the outside – this has been a switch for him from what we have seen in the previous years. These types of moves show the confidence that this staff has in Beasley to be more than just a slot player.
  • I have written before about Scott Linehan and how he likes to stretch the defense horizontally with personnel. What I have noticed about studying Linehan, is that he likes to attack the middle of the field as he is stretching you. There have been plenty of snaps where you see both receivers and tight ends working down inside giving the quarterbacks a nice, easy throw when the pocket starts to break down or nothing is open on the outside. It appears that he is giving these quarterbacks more options. [embedded_ad]
  • Of the group of cornerbacks: Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne and Orlando Scandrick, the one that is getting the most overall work is Scandrick. Scandrick has been the starter at right corner and when they go to the nickel, he slides inside to handle the slot. But when Claiborne comes onto the field in base situations, it has been Scandrick that has moved over to the left corner for Carr. Also keep an eye on rookies Tyler Patmon and Dashaun Phillips, who are starting to split snaps with B.W. Webb, who was working with Sterling Moore.
  • I had a chance to visit with Tyrone Crawford on Monday in regards to whether he had a better idea where he might be playing position-wise in this front and there still were some questions in his mind. Crawford has been working at the left defensive end and down inside at tackle in the nickel. Regardless where he might help this club along the front, he is excited to once again be back on the field and practicing. He said the hardest part about coming back is knocking the rust off as far as rushing the passer, but working with Rod Marinelli, Leon Lett and Ben Bloom has been a huge help getting him back on track. Crawford's goal this summer is to do a much better job of his pass rush from the tackle spot. He wants to play with more explosive quickness to become that disruptive player.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising