Scout's Eye: Some Personnel Notes From Practice

- In talking to folks that had access to practice on Monday, Ronald Leary was back running with the first team offense and Mackenzy Bernadeau was with the second team at both guard and center. My gut feeling is that each week, these two will be switching back and forth. Also in the near future, expect to see Zack Martin get some snaps at center, as these coaches work on different combinations.
- Cole Beasley has been the receiver that has received the most work out of the slot in their "11" personnel group, but there have also been plenty of snaps where Dez Bryant has received work in the slot with Beasley on the outside – this has been a switch for him from what we have seen in the previous years. These types of moves show the confidence that this staff has in Beasley to be more than just a slot player.
- I have written before about Scott Linehan and how he likes to stretch the defense horizontally with personnel. What I have noticed about studying Linehan, is that he likes to attack the middle of the field as he is stretching you. There have been plenty of snaps where you see both receivers and tight ends working down inside giving the quarterbacks a nice, easy throw when the pocket starts to break down or nothing is open on the outside. It appears that he is giving these quarterbacks more options. [embedded_ad]
- Of the group of cornerbacks: Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne and Orlando Scandrick, the one that is getting the most overall work is Scandrick. Scandrick has been the starter at right corner and when they go to the nickel, he slides inside to handle the slot. But when Claiborne comes onto the field in base situations, it has been Scandrick that has moved over to the left corner for Carr. Also keep an eye on rookies Tyler Patmon and Dashaun Phillips, who are starting to split snaps with B.W. Webb, who was working with Sterling Moore.
- I had a chance to visit with Tyrone Crawford on Monday in regards to whether he had a better idea where he might be playing position-wise in this front and there still were some questions in his mind. Crawford has been working at the left defensive end and down inside at tackle in the nickel. Regardless where he might help this club along the front, he is excited to once again be back on the field and practicing. He said the hardest part about coming back is knocking the rust off as far as rushing the passer, but working with Rod Marinelli, Leon Lett and Ben Bloom has been a huge help getting him back on track. Crawford's goal this summer is to do a much better job of his pass rush from the tackle spot. He wants to play with more explosive quickness to become that disruptive player.