Scout's Notebook: 11 Noticeable Things From Camp

OXNARD, Calif.** – With a walk-through practice and a regular practice going on each day, there are plenty of things to catch your eye.
Here are nearly a dozen things that have caught my attention here through the first week of practices.
- The depth at receivers is better than I thought it was coming into camp.
- With age, Jason Witten has improved as a point of attack blocker in the running game.
- DeMarco Murray physically looks in better shape than he has at any point of his Cowboys career.
- Barry Church has a better feel for how he needs to play in coverage. He was a clutch and grab guy but now he is playing with better angles and it's helping with his positioning in routes.
- When it comes to pressure from the secondary on the blitz, Orlando Scandrick is going to get more opportunities to show how well he can do it.
- Rolando McClain is super aggressive chasing the run to the outside, so much so he tends to overrun the play. I guarantee that Matt Eberflus is correcting as we speak.
- Doug Free has been really good with his hands. When he is off with his technique, this is usually the area of problem.
- Dwayne Harris deserves more offensive snaps.
- Ken Bishop is a powerful man at defensive tackle but I haven't seen that explosive quickness that I had on tape at Northern Illinois. Know he can play this way.
- No safety has stood up and tried to take this job away from JJ Wilcox opposite Barry Church.
- Henry Melton has no fun when he works against Zack Martin.