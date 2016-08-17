Scout's Notebook: Coping With Injuries Along The D-Line Vs. Miami; More

OXNARD, Calif. – I'm off to the airport, but first – here are some notes from Wednesday's final practice at training camp before the Cowboys break things down and head back to Dallas.
The second preseason game is in two days at AT&T Stadium, and we'll have every angle covered for you.
- Look for Ryan Russell and Mike McAdoo to play a ton of snaps at defensive end against the Dolphins. I don't believe we are going to see much from Benson Mayowa and Jack Crawford -- maybe a series of two, but that would be all. This group is pretty thin at the moment.
- It wasn't the best few days of practice for Dak Prescott coming off the big game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will be interested to see how he plays this week while working with the backup offensive personnel group. I believe we will find out a great deal about him as a quarterback during this game.
- With Anthony Brown missing time with a sore hamstring, Jeremiah McKinnon has taken his spot in the nickel playing the slot. I do like what I have seen from McKinnon up to this point. His technique has improved where there is far less grabbing and holding while he is in coverage. He is likely going to be one of the many young defensive players that will be in there the entire game.
- It's another opportunity for Chaz Green to show these coaches that he is better than what he showed last time out. Green has been getting work the majority of these practices at left tackle while Tyron Smith has been dealing with a stinger. Green knows he is likely going to play the entire game so mentally he understands what to expect. There are things that he improved technique-wise that should help as well. Just a feeling but I expect him to have a better game against the Dolphins than what he had against the Rams.
- I am looking forward to seeing how these defensive coaches work their linebackers in this game -- especially the plan they have for Damien Wilson and Mark Nzeocha. I really liked what I saw from Nzeocha last week, and I'm curious if he can build on that. He put himself in position to make plays but more importantly he was able to finish them. Wilson has been flying around these past two days and looks ready to go. Both came into the league at the same time and this will be the first opportunity that we have had to see them play together.
[embeddedad0]