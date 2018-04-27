Scout's Notebook: Notes & Thoughts Heading Into Day 2's Picks

Apr 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

FRISCO, Texas – It's time to dive right into Day 2 of this year's draft – and as the picks begin to come off the board on Friday night, here's a few notes and observations as we prepare for the evening's festivities.

  • Despite losing Jason Witten to retirement earlier today, I don't believe this front office will be forced to draft a tight end on Day 2. A couple of names to keep in mind if they do: Dallas Goedert and Ian Thomas are perfect fits. No tight ends visited pre-draft, but I was hearing that they have made a few calls today to gather a little more information if they go that direction. Miami and Detroit are teams that both could use a tight end from this draft.
  • Harold Landry is the top-rated player left off my Top 50 list. I asked around the league and found out that teams are worried about the way he played during the 2017 season and how he quit on his teammates going into the final games of the season. Scouts were worried that football wasn't top priority for him.
  • If the Cowboys trade up in this draft on Day 2, I believe it will be for SMU wide receive Courtland Sutton. Keep an eye on Oakland at pick No. 41 as a possible trading partner to make this happen. The Raiders have shown a willingness to move around and dropping nine spots would not be a problem for them. They appear to be in the business of collecting picks to move for veteran players.
  • If there is not a trade for Earl Thomas this evening, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke of an interest in two safeties in this draft. My guess is those names are Ronnie Harrison and Tavarius Moore. I think it will be close on Harrison making it to 50 but if he does, he should be a consideration. Moore is a better fit at pick No. 81 as that true free safety is the club is looking for.
  • The Cowboys worked out Lance Dunbar before the draft opened on Thursday. I heard it went well and there might be some consideration there to sign post draft. I don't see Dunbar keeping them from drafting a guy and there will be plenty of good ones to choose from. My personal favorite is Akrum Wadley from Iowa who has some complete back to his game.

