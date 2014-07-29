Scout's Notebook: The Week That Was Out Here In Oxnard

Jul 29, 2014 at 02:10 AM
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

Broaddus_072914_650.jpg


OXNARD, Calif. - Here are some quick, random thoughts about the first week of practices out here in sunny California.

  • First of all, there is not a better place in the United States to practice football than Oxnard, California….PERIOD.


  • Hope to never see or hear of another Conditioning Test ever again.
  • Was not sure why Jerry Jones wasn't wearing one of his Super Bowl rings during the State of the Cowboys Press Conference last Wednesday? I have never seen him not wearing one. He said he was superstitious?
  • Would say that my early indications are that Tony Romo's arm strength looks fine to me.
  • It's been strange to not see a number 94 playing somewhere in the front seven on defense.
  • Rod Marinelli is a soft spoken guy off the field but once on, he would make a sailor blush.
  • I could listen to Travis Frederick talk all day.
  • Regardless of where the ball is thrown, I believe that Dez Bryant will catch it.
  • Someone is hooking Jason Garrett up with some quality sunglasses.
  • Stephen Jones is daring Scott Linehan to not run the ball.
  • Highlight of my day is visiting with Derek Dooley about back-in-the-day Georgia Football and the great broadcaster for the Bulldogs, Larry Munson.     [embedded_ad]
  • The two hour time difference has does nothing but mess me up when trying to figure out when I am supposed to be doing my radio hits on 105.3 The Fan.
  • Have met a ton of great fans along the fence during these practices but to have one them deliver two pizzas from Papa John's for the Talkin' Cowboys crew was an all-timer.
  • Try not to get to high or low about what you are hearing or reading about these players in camp. Trust me on this, the ones that are the most consistent throughout are going to be on that final 53.
