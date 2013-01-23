Scout's Notebook: What We're Watching On Senior Bowl Day 3

As the Senior Bowl continues here in Mobile, here's a few things I'll be keeping an eye on in the two days of practice:
- There appears that this game will feature some better safeties than in what we have seen in the past. Bacarri Rambo of Georgia and TJ McDonald of USC are two of the better known but keep an eye on Florida International's Jonathan Cyprien but Fresno State's Phillip Thomas as well. Been talking to plenty of scouts that feel like that this is a deeper draft when he comes to the safety position. The Cowboys will be looking at this spot in the draft for potentially that fourth guy to go along with Gerald Sensabaugh, Barry Church and Matt Johnson or they could be trying to address the position for a starter next to Church who I feel is more in the role of what John Lynch use to be for Monte Kiffin.
- San Jose State guard David Quessenbery has now become a player on my radar when it comes to possible guards that could be considered in the middle of this draft. He showed strength and mobility in the reps that he took. Looking forward to the battle between Quessenberry and John Warford with John Jenkins of Georgia. Warford is still my favorite guard here at the practices but Quessenberry needs some study when I return to Valley Ranch.
- The Cowboys will most likely be in the market when it comes to tight ends because John Phillips is an unrestricted free agent. Scouts rave about Vance McDonald of Rice and I understand why. He does a nice job of getting up the field and in drills showed the ability to catch the ball on the move. Had some positive snaps as a blocker when the ball was run to his side. When talking about blockers, Kyle Juszczyk of Harvard has shown up well. Juszczyk plays as a fullback and not only blocks well at the point of attack but has soft hands to adjust in the flat. Really like the way he is steady in the way he goes about his business.
- Becoming a fan of UCLA's running back Johnathan Franklin. There is a certain purpose to his game. He has shown quickness to and through the hole. Been reliable as a screen catcher and more than willing on the blitz pickup. If he does have some technique flaws it is that he will get a little over extended but is athletic enough in his movement to adjust and get back into position on the rusher. Will need to develop a little pop and strike but again, his effort is good. What the Cowboys will be looking for is a back that can do all three to play behind DeMarco Murray. Lance Dunbar will most likely be the change of pace guy so a second guy will be needed and Franklin has been productive this week.