Scouting Report: New CB Has Limited Speed, But Good Size & Instincts

Name:Bene Benwikere
Position:CB
College:San Jose State
Height:5-11
Weight:195
Draft:Selected in the 5th round, No. 148 overall, by Carolina in 2014
Games Studied: 2016 for the Carolina Panthers vs. Denver, San Francisco, Minnesota
Report:
- Prior to arriving in Dallas, Benwikere had spent time with Carolina, Miami, Green Bay and Cincinnati during his career – but he really only saw much playing time with Carolina. After drafting him in 2014, the Panthers released him midway through the 2016 season, and he subsequently spent a month with Miami on both the active roster and the practice squad. The Packers signed him to their practice squad this past January, ultimately releasing him shortly thereafter. He signed with Cincinnati during the offseason and remained with the Bengals through training camp.
- During his time in Carolina, he played opposite Josh Norman, so there were snaps where he had to play both corner spots.
- This is a smooth player. He saw more zone coverage looks than man with the Panthers. He played in off coverage and would adjust in route. He played with his rear to the sideline and would funnel routes to the inside. He showed easy footwork in his pedal. In watching his tape, I didn't think his body control and balance were poor, but he has a tendency to stare into the backfield -- which would cause him to lose contact with the receiver.
- Benwikere allows space, then reacts when the ball is thrown his direction. There were some snaps where the ball didn't come his direction, but he was still beaten on the route because he had his eyes in the backfield.
- He will gamble on some breaks – he is an aggressive player that way.
- When he plays press, he has the size to limit the receiver off the line. He will jam with his inside hand, then sink into position to handle the route. He had an interception against Denver playing this exact technique. He was able to stay in position, contest the ball and make the play.
- The tape shows good anticipation and timing, but I think he has his limits on speed. There were snaps where receivers were able to separate from him down the field.
- He will set the edge as a tackler -- can be physical that regard. Not afraid to stick his nose in the action.
- Bottom line: this is a veteran zone corner that doesn't wow you with his speed. He is not going to make many mental or physical mistakes. Bridge player to get the young guys ready.