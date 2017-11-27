Scouting Report: New DL Datone Jones Is Inconsistent But Talented

Name:Datone Jones
Position:DT/DE
College:UCLA
Height:6-4
Weight:283
Draft:Selected in the 1st round, No. 26 overall, by Green Bay in 2013
Games studied:2017, with San Francisco, against Philadelphia, Arizona, New York Giants.
Report:
- After being drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2013, Jones has also spent time with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. He has played the majority of his career in a 3-4 scheme as a defensive end.
- The coaches feel like he could play in both spots for the Cowboys, but I have a feeling they use him inside more.
- Some initial quickness off the snap, but he has a hard time sustaining it. Short-area foot quickness is good but doesn't always finish.
- Jones lacks a true burst. He had a chance to run down Eli Manning and never was able to close any ground.
- That said, he can get off on the snap when attacking the gap.
- He doesn't have ideal body control and change of direction when he has to play laterally. He did have one snap where he had to retrace his steps and he was able to get back inside.
- I like his ability to hold the point of attack. When he extends his arms, he can hold the blocker in place. I would like to see him get rid of his man quicker. There are snaps where he tended to get tied up too much.
- There is some pop in his hands. He can anchor down when he bends his knees, but when he gets too tall, you will see blockers get under him and move him off the spot.
- Jones' motor can run hot and cold. He's good for a couple of plays. then becomes a non-factor. I'd like to see him play with more consistency. He has the ability but doesn't always show it.
- He will flash pass rush moves, but he's limited in his effectiveness. Arm-over is his best move. He's at his best when he can attack the gap. Doesn't play with much bend.
- He could stand to improve his run game instincts. Appeared to lose the ball a couple of different times.
- Flashes ability but just not consistent enough overall. He was used on a rotation as a backup. I can see him being used the same way here but more inside than out.