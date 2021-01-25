Senior Bowl Primer: Names To Know For Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Senior Bowl continues to rocket up the pecking order of the NFL offseason.

It's an unfortunate circumstance in 2021, given the continued efforts to work around the outbreak COVID-19, but it's hard to deny the benefits for the annual all-star game.

The NFL has already called off the NFL Scouting Combine, in the traditional sense, at least. Private workouts and college facility visits won't be happening in 2021, either. That means these three days of practices in Mobile, Ala., will be arguably the best opportunity to watch members of this year's draft class in something that resembles a normal environment.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, there will be plenty of talent on hand this year. Gone are the days when the Senior Bowl was viewed as an afterthought, as several of college football's biggest stars – including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith – will be in Mobile for the proceedings.

All of that said, here's a handful of names the Cowboys will undoubtedly have an eye on, and just might make sense in their draft plans.