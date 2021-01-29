Will McClay Dissects Senior Bowl Evaluation Process

"At the end of the day it's still watching football," McClay said in a virtual interview with DallasCowboys.com. "The access is the same. There's not as many people running around. It's more of clear process of the player."

The game will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at NFL Network.

One might suggest this year's Senior Bowl is as important as ever, considering the major changes to the NFL combine. This week's evaluation is a chance to get a firsthand look at several players, including a few that didn't even play this past season, due to Covid-19.

"It's just great to see guys play and participate," McClay said. "This year is so different with schools playing, not playing, guys opting out, opting in – all of those things. It's digging to find that information and find out more about who these guys are."

McClay said is favorite part of the Senior Bowl experience isn't just the guys getting on the field and competing against each other, but how they soak in the entire process throughout the week.

"When you go to a college practice – our scouts – you're going to get bits and pieces and then they kick you out," McClay said of visiting schools on campus throughout the season. "Well, (at the Senior Bowl) we get to view the full process from stretch to the end of practice when they call them up. Those are things that we continue to evaluate on the player – his interactions. The way he interacts with his teammates and coaches. Those are the things that I enjoy the most, getting to watch the beginning to the end of practice and then start to formulate an opinion based off what was told about the player. Then we pick up and have the personal interaction, we can put all that together to really paint a picture on the guy."

For one reason or another, the Senior Bowl players seem to make an impression on the Cowboys. Dating all the way back to 2005 when they evaluated a slender, but explosive pass-rusher named DeMarcus Ware, to Zack Martin, DeMarco Murray and even lately with Tony Pollard and Bradlee Anae, the Cowboys seem to draft players from the Senior Bowl.

While McClay said it's more of a "coincidence," he did recall one of his favorite players the Cowboys ever drafted that participated in this game.

"The big one is Dak Prescott - he was on the other team when we were coaching it at the time," McClay said of the 2016 Senior Bowl when the Cowboys coaching staff was there to coach one of the teams. "When you're coaching it, you get a more intimate feel on the guys because you're coaching them every day and seeing how they take things in and you get to spend more time with them. With Dak being on other the team, the teams get to switch personnel and the coaches get to interview them and the staffs. We got to spend some extra time. Just from that interaction with Dak, watching him at practice but then that interaction with him started to tell us more about who he was and how different he was. And that added more information to what we had. We felt like when the time comes, we have an opportunity to pick this guy – he's the right guy."

And regardless of the position, finding the "right" guy for the team is the No. 1 goal. McClay said as the Cowboys enter Year No. 2 with Mike McCarthy, they have a better understand of what they're looking for, but it doesn't change too much from the overall philosophy.