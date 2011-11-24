Sensabaugh (Foot) Active vs. Dolphins

ARLINGTON, Texas --Starting safety Gerald Sensabaugh is active today against the Dolphins despite missing all three practices this week with a foot injury.
Sensabaugh, who was injured last Sunday in the second quarter against Washington, tweeted Wednesday night that treatment was going well and that he would be a game-time decision. If there's a setback, second-year safety Barry Church will fill in.
Cowboys inactives are QB Jon Kitna (back), WR Miles Austin (hamstring), CB Mike Jenkins (hamstring), FB Tony Fiammetta (illness), G David Arkin, G Daniel Loper and DE Clifton Geathers.
Dolphins inactives are K Dan Carpenter, RB Steve Slaton, LB Ikaika Alama-Francis, T Will Barker, G John Jerry, TE Will Yeatman, DE Igor Olshansky.