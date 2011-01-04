Sherman Confirms Interview Today

Wide receivers coach Ray Sherman confirmed he had roughly a three-hour head coaching interview with team owner/GM Jerry Jones today at Valley Ranch.
"It was good," Sherman said before heading off to a meeting.
Jones planned to interview Sherman all along but did not meet with him last week, despite conflicting national reports. Jones said he didn't want to interrupt Sherman's preparation for the season finale against Philadelphia.
Sherman, 59, is a well-respected 23-year NFL assistant who has held offensive coordinator positions with the Jets, Steelers and Vikings.
-*Rob
*@robphillips3 (Twitter)