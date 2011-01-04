Sherman Confirms Interview Today

Jan 04, 2011 at 03:01 AM

Wide receivers coach Ray Sherman confirmed he had roughly a three-hour head coaching interview with team owner/GM Jerry Jones today at Valley Ranch.

"It was good," Sherman said before heading off to a meeting.

Jones planned to interview Sherman all along but did not meet with him last week, despite conflicting national reports. Jones said he didn't want to interrupt Sherman's preparation for the season finale against Philadelphia.

Sherman, 59, is a well-respected 23-year NFL assistant who has held offensive coordinator positions with the Jets, Steelers and Vikings.

-*Rob
*@robphillips3 (Twitter)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising