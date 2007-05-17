Sifting Through The Leftovers

IRVING, Texas - Sitting here looking at the bright sunshine engulfing The Ranch sans 90-degree temperatures and wondering, since the Cowboys just completed a mini-camp and have a second planned June 8-10, if there is any such thing as a maxi-camp?

Or would that just be plan ol' training camp, which by the way, is only 68 days away? Oh my.

OK, my guess is we already are up to here with another round of Greg Ellis frustration, talk of Terrell practicing and Terrell's finger, and don't know about you guys, but me, these incessant Wade Phillips-Bill Parcells comparisons and contrasts, and to think it's only May.

So here, allow me to page through my notebook to salvage a few items which seemingly fell through the cracks over the past week, you know, overshadowed, or for one day, simply crushed by pictures of Tony Romo posing with Carrie Underwood out in Vegas. Football? Who cares about football when your quarterback is squiring around such an American idol? By the way, what's with Cowboys quarterbacks and these country singers?

OK, enough, let's go: