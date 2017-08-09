"Sink or Swim" DCC: Making the Team Episode 1202 Preview

By Samantha Finglass
The field has narrowed. The competition is starting to roar with intimidation, talent, and nerves. Welcome to the semi-final round of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Audition. The ladies who saw their numbers on the board after the open call preliminary round are back to show the judges they have what it takes to make the team. While they may feel more comfortable out on the dance floor knowing they've successfully completed one round, they face new challenges as they enter round 2.
The girls will be put to the test as they are given a sample of DCC choreography as their performance material. Prelims is all about first impressions, but today is really a sink or swim moment. Candidates are expected to learn, retain, and perform the routine with precision. If this task doesn't seem daunting enough, they must also perform a piece very similar to the DCC signature kick line. One memory mistake in the routine can sometimes be forgiven, depending on how well the performer recovers. But one bad kick is normally your ticket out the door.
Get a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of CMT's "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" featuring country music artist Kacey Musgraves. Airs Thursday, September 23 at 9pm ET/ 8pm CT. All photos courtesy of CMT.
There are a lot of times that the audition process favors the comeback girls. They have been in the seats before. They know what the nerves feel like. They have a better idea of what the DCC organization is looking for. Hence, why Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammel, the director and choreographer of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, encourage those who do not make the team on their first, or even second try to come again. Generally speaking, each time you audition, you increase your chances of advancing. However, the semi-final round is the exception.
The choreography is fresh each year to ensure no one has any kind of advantage coming into the day. No matter if you've been dancing all your life, or started when you were 18, semi-finals is sure to be a challenge.
Tune in Thursday night 10/9c on CMT to see who will advance to the final round of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders auditions and go head to head with the returning veteran candidates.