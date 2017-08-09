"Sink or Swim" DCC: Making the Team Episode 1202 Preview

There are a lot of times that the audition process favors the comeback girls. They have been in the seats before. They know what the nerves feel like. They have a better idea of what the DCC organization is looking for. Hence, why Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammel, the director and choreographer of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, encourage those who do not make the team on their first, or even second try to come again. Generally speaking, each time you audition, you increase your chances of advancing. However, the semi-final round is the exception.