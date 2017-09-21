"Small Bites, Big Dreams" DCC: Making the Team Episode 1208 Preview

Tonight will be the first time to see the rookie candidates in a full uniform. The girls will step in front of the lens to take their very own iconic DCC cameo photograph. If selected for the team, this image will follow them for the duration of their rookie season and will be utilized for social media, appearance promotions, and above their locker at both AT&T Stadium and the Star. They proved they were HD friendly during the final round of auditions, but now they must show they are camera ready in a uniform.

Another aspect of DCC is being poised and proper even off the field. Whether catching up over a cup of coffee with an old friend, or sharing a meal with one of the movers and shakers of the world, a DCC must be elegant. To learn and improve their dining etiquette skills, the girls will share a meal at SER, the five start restaurant of the Hilton Anatole Hotel. Colleen Rickenbacher, etiquette consultant extraordinaire, will guide the girls through a five course lunch. Some will prove to be the perfect lunch guest, while others will get lost in the pasta sauce.

In the dance studio, the girls will set out to impress both familiar and new faces. Kitty Carter and Melissa Rycroft-Strickland will bring their DCC expertise, while Nick Flores, choreographer of the stars, will offer a fresh set of eyes to help Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell select their team. These showbiz pros utilize their extensive backgrounds to scope a room full of talent to find the perfect squad of America's Sweethearts.