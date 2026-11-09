Spagnola: Surviving craziness for this must-win

INDIANAPOLIS – They say this is a copycat league.

Well, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, after the Cowboys' inspiring, yet hugely befuddling and a whew of a brow-wiping come-from-behind escape in a 27-23 win over the now 2-7 Colts, losers of five straight, said this:

"This game is crazy."

And this:

"Crazy business, man. God is good."

Then Dak Prescott, having put like a finger on the valve of a tire to reduce pressure, said after this one:

"Yeah, it's hard to say how crazy this game lines up with the ones I've been a part of."

Maybe this team, on a week-to-week basis, or maybe should say on a half-to-half basis and sure could make a case for quarter-to-quarter, is testing the depth of my vocabulary to once again properly describe what took place here at Lucas Oil on Sunday afternoon before 65,479 fans who probably anticipated three different endings within the final two minutes of a four-quarter game that lasted 3 hours, 30 minutes. So allow me this:

"Inexplicably crazy."

No?

Look, with 11:24 left in the third quarter and the Cowboys leading 17-7, the Colts' only score had come thanks to the Cowboys losing a fumble at their own 19-yard line. At that point, with Indianapolis having moved the ball forward just 85 yards while collecting but five first downs and passing for 56 yards on nine completions, there likely were those "For The Shoe" faithfuls thinking their Colts were "For The Shooing" them outta the stadium.

Yet, as the Cowboys turn, much as last week in that improbable loss to the then 2-5 Arizona Cardinals, here we were with 5:56 left – in the game – tied at 20.

We had witnessed one Dak Prescott touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb overturned by video review, the Cowboys' first-and-10 possession at the Colts' 11-yard line turning into a field goal. Then Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, having problems hitting the broadside of a barn with a pass longer than 13 yards, throws a swing pass to wide receiver Ashton Dulin of no more than 5 yards that goes 55 yards for a touchdown. Cowboys defenders were flopping around again, unable to make a tackle, shades of last week when Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier went 63 yards for a score. All of which elicited a "not again" thought in my head, both plays awakening a Cowboys opponent from the variable dead.

Game on at 20-17, the Colts having erupted for 94 third-quarter yards, more than they totaled in the first half.

Within the first six scrimmage plays to start the fourth quarter, the Cowboys get called for not one, but two offensive pass interference penalties, costing them 38 yards forward and forcing them 20 yards backward.

And again, in one of those bet-you've-never-seen plays, Dak, passing against an all-out blitz – imagine that over these past five games – lobs one up out of desperation to a fallen Lamb, who still catches the ball on the ground. And since no one touched him at the Colts' 38, he gets up and races a total of 48 yards before being tripped from behind, going down by bracing with the ball in his one hand, touching at the 13, ruled down by contact.

Except he wasn't, thanks to an Indy challenge, video review ruling the play a fumble that the Colts recovered.

Remember what John Madden taught us about one knee equals two feet when making a catch on the sideline? Well, we were reminded one hand does not equal two feet, a knee or a hip. Not down.

Then there go the Colts, benefiting from a pass interference call on DaRon Bland worth 40 yards and then a 15-yard personal foul on Dee Winters for roughing a receiver on an incompletion. Suddenly, the Colts, trailing by three, were on the Cowboys' 18.

That is before Quinnen Williams struck on the next play, forcing a Jonathan Taylor fumble, Taylor seemingly a shell of himself behind a rebuilding offensive line. Why, Cowboys linebacker Shemar James recovers at the 19 and returns the ball to the Cowboys' 30. Here they go.

Not so fast. Flags were again flying with the Cowboys in the end zone taking one of those faux group pics. And guarantee you, never, ever in all my years heard this coming out of a head referee's mic, this one for the ages from Clay Martin:

"Personal foul, unsportsmanlike conduct by Dallas. A non-uniformed player in blue sweats and a stocking cap came onto the field to celebrate. That's first-and-10, time out."

Say what?

You heard me and Martin, too, if you were watching in bewilderment until the celebration replay was shown. Game day inactive DeMarvion Overshown lost his mind, coming off the sideline to join in on the end zone celebration. Minus-15, now first-and-10 at the 15-yard line instead of the 30. Four plays netted 24 yards, forcing a punt on fourth-and-1 from their 39. Had the ball been at the 30, those 24 yards would have been across midfield, and if so, Schottenheimer might have gone for it on fourth down instead

Wouldn't lie about the preposterousness of it all.

But now got you one better. I know you guys were scratching your heads watching this one, either as a Cowboys fan overrunning Lucas Oil or watching on the video screen of your choice, thanks to a rookie Seth McCown sojourn for 36 yards to the Cowboys' 47. And that sets up this: A third-and-6 incompletion from the Dallas 43-yard line. But the Colts were called for two penalties: illegal formation, which is only worth five yards, and holding, worth the 10 that, if accepted, would have set up a third-and-16 from the Indy 47.

Or if declined, as the Cowboys initially did, the Colts were running out kicker Spencer Shrader to attempt a 61-yard field goal, his NFL career-long being 58. Whoa, hold on. Schottenheimer, who is allowed to change his mind, took the penalty, playing the percentages that if the Cowboys forced an incompletion, the Colts would be out of field goal range on fourth-and-16, and even if they completed a short pass, in all likelihood Shrader would be attempting longer than the 61 yards.

Ha, this is the Cowboys defense. And upon playing soft coverage, intending to prevent a first down, the Colts said thank you very much. We'll just throw the underneath pass, which they did to wide-open tight end Tyler Warren releasing off the line after blocking, gaining 12 yards.

Now it's fourth-and-4 from the Cowboys' 41, and needing just a field goal to tie the game, Shrader's attempt now coming from 59 yards, only two yards shorter. Drilled it, a new personal best, and as TV analyst Drew Brees said, would have been good from 67. Heck, maybe even further. Tie game, of all things, 20-20, 5:56 left to play.

You gotta be kidding me. Crazy, right?

Ha, not done yet with this craziness.

Cowboys, zip-zip- zip, drive to a first-and-10 at the Colts' 39-yard line. And on third-and-3 with plenty of time left, instead of settling for a first-down type of play, Dak goes deep to CeeDee. Not open. Not close. Incomplete. But no worries, Aubrey hasn't missed a field goal from no more than 50 yards that hasn't been blocked in the last 30 games. This one from 50. Piece of cake.

Must have had some pumpkin in this cake. Mr. Perfect Trent Sieg's snap came in low and inside to holder Bryan Anger on a short hop, though Anger did a superb job of trapping the ball on the ground and setting it up on edge. But of all things, Aubrey swings through too much, pulling the ball left. Misses. No way.

Way.

With that, this Colts offense that couldn't shoot straight, getting the ball at their 40 after the missed field goal, needs to go all of 28 yards in eight plays for Shrader's back-at-you 50-yard field goal. And with 1:37 remaining, the Colts are leading 23-20, a 3-6 record looming over the Cowboys' heads.

Dak told me afterward, on the way to the bus, there was no need to say anything emotionally encouraging in the huddle when the Cowboys took over at their 35-yard line after the touchback kick. Just do what we do, he said.

And they did, thanks to Dak striking on the first play for a 46-yard drop in the bucket to Ryan Flournoy, only his second catch of the day, beating Colts' top cornerback Sauce Gardner. Now at the 19-yard line with 1:10 left, Williams goes in for the game-winning touchdown, 27-23.

Then finally the Cowboys drop the curtain on another weird game. Rookie Caleb Downs, with a potential NFC Defensive Player of the Week performance against his brother Josh, and with at least 40 family and friends on hand, had totaled three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. And now his first career interception to close out the game on a Jones desperation heave, with Kenny Clark bearing down on him and only 35 seconds left.

Cowboys win. Exhausting. Cowboys now 4-5. The rollercoaster season rolls on after some of the most improbable football plays during the ups and downs. And word to the wise: brace yourself. The way things are going, more to come. But hey, a win no less. A must-win.

And to think the Cowboys almost needed to go to overtime again, despite piling up a season-high 508 total yards. Despite Dak throwing for a season-high-tying 335 yards. Despite CeeDee catching 10 passes for a season-high 195 yards and a touchdown, with fellow wideout George Pickens scratched for mostly his shoulder problems after practicing on a limited basis all week, surprisingly inactive along with Joey Porter (ankle/foot) and Overshown (tight back).

And if you want a Q-Tip, Williams finished with a team-leading seven tackles, three TFLs, one QB hit and that gigantic forced fumble with the Colts in scoring position.

Still, nevertheless, the Cowboys were flirting with a damning sixth loss of the season.

Now that is certifiably football crazy.

"Absolutely, absolutely, yeah, it is," Dak said of needing to continue winning, knowing the NFC East-leading Giants got by the Eagles, 19-11, to move to 5-2-1, and with a win over the Cowboys in hand. "I mean, our record, we've done it to ourselves. We put ourselves in this position. It is what it is. I mean, at this point, just thank God for the opportunity that we have to fight out of this hole that we put ourselves in. Understanding the Giants did win today, so it's not like they're making it easier for us.

"So at this point, simple as that. Yeah, it's a must-win. Every game's a must-win, and I hope every, as I said, man, woman in that building, support staff, coaches, everybody, has this mindset. Just how can they better the team?"