Here We Goooo: Cowboys defense must turn pressure into turnovers vs. Colts

Just as the Colts have struggled to give Jones time in the pocket, they've also allowed opposing quarterbacks to have time of their own in the pocket and final explosive plays in the passing game. That's where the losses of Nelson and Buckner have shown up to hurt the most this season. The Cowboys offense has explosive playmakers, but hasn't been able to get them in those situations this season.

The Cowboys' offensive line is going to need to be a much better version of themselves compared to their performance against the Cardinals. It starts in the run game, being able to provide gaps for Javonte Williams to run through in order to set up the play action passing plays that Dak Prescott has consistently been able to hit for explosives over the course of his career.

The Colts' secondary features some high-level players. Sauce Gardner is still one of the best corners in the league, Charvarius Ward is an excellent player, and Cam Bynum does a great job at safety. Indianapolis has the 12th-best passing defense in the league for a reason. However, it doesn't matter how good the secondary is when you have to cover for 3+ seconds against players like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas should have their opportunities in this game for the big plays, and need to him them.