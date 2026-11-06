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Here We Goooo: Cowboys defense must turn pressure into turnovers vs. Colts

Nov 06, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_06_ HWG

FRISCO, Texas – Week 9 of the 2026 season presents the midway point of the NFL's regular season, and a crossroads for the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys.

A 4-5 record and 3-6 record may not seem too far apart, but they each set up very different scenarios for Dallas going into the back half of their schedule. While a loss may not mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention, the Cowboys need a run of victories if they even want a chance to capture the NFC East division crown.

On Sunday, Dallas will face a 2-6 Colts team that has traded away two of their franchise cornerstones in recent weeks: Pro Bowl G Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks, and DL DeForest Buckner to the 49ers.  Indianapolis has struggled as a whole, most notably being the worst team in the league in turnover margin at -11.

Can the Cowboys capitalize on that and get back in the win column? Let's take a look at some ways they can in this week's Here We Goooo:

Turn pressure into turnovers

Over the last four weeks, the Cowboys have improved in the pass rushing department. Through the first four games of the season, Dallas' 32.6% pressure rate was 24th in the NFL. In weeks 5-8, that number has jumped to 38%, good for 12th in the NFL in that time span. The Cowboys currently have the 19th best pressure rate in the NFL at 35%, and have 11 sacks in those four games.

Pressure is nice, but it doesn't mean anything if the defense not affecting the quarterback. Bringing quarterbacks down more recently has helped, but Dallas needs to be able to throw Colts QB Daniel Jones off his game with their pressure on Sunday, as it's affected him throughout the season. Quinnen Williams has been the best defender in terms of getting into the backfield and affecting the quarterback this season, so expect him to be let loose again in this game.

Jones has thrown nine interceptions this season compared to just five touchdowns. When under pressure this season, Jones has completed 49 of his 103 passing attempts (47.6%) for 536 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. Winning the turnover battle can be a huge boost in helping you win games, and after going +2 and losing to the Cardinals last week, the Cowboys defense has an opportunity to be positive in the turnover margin again facing the Indianapolis offense.

Get creative on longer developing plays

Just as the Colts have struggled to give Jones time in the pocket, they've also allowed opposing quarterbacks to have time of their own in the pocket and final explosive plays in the passing game. That's where the losses of Nelson and Buckner have shown up to hurt the most this season. The Cowboys offense has explosive playmakers, but hasn't been able to get them in those situations this season.

The Cowboys' offensive line is going to need to be a much better version of themselves compared to their performance against the Cardinals. It starts in the run game, being able to provide gaps for Javonte Williams to run through in order to set up the play action passing plays that Dak Prescott has consistently been able to hit for explosives over the course of his career.

The Colts' secondary features some high-level players. Sauce Gardner is still one of the best corners in the league, Charvarius Ward is an excellent player, and Cam Bynum does a great job at safety. Indianapolis has the 12th-best passing defense in the league for a reason. However, it doesn't matter how good the secondary is when you have to cover for 3+ seconds against players like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas should have their opportunities in this game for the big plays, and need to him them.

Stop the run above all

The Colts' offense isn't one dimensional, but a majority of their success this season has been predicated on whether or not Jonathan Taylor is heavily involved and getting into the end zone. Taylor is fourth in the NFL in carries (148), eighth in rushing yards (610), and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (8).

Taylor has yet to have a 100-yard rushing game this season, but he's had five 90+ yard rushing performances. Against the Cowboys' 32nd run defense and given what running backs like Tyler Allgeier have been able to do against them, it's a prime opportunity for Taylor to get over the century mark and have a significant impact on this game for the Colts offense.

If Taylor is able to get loose and runs all over this place, this game will likely turn into a competition of who can get the closest to 50 points? Should the Cowboys be able to bottle Taylor up, that allows them to focus more attention on Jones, who has made some bad decisions with the football to start the season and has yet to have a receiver with a 100-yard performance.

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