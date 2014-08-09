Special Edition: Lee's Rehab; Train Trip; See Dez Set The Tone

Aug 09, 2014 at 05:13 AM



Special Edition: First Impressions (4/5)
The Cowboys suited up for their first preseason game of the season in San Diego and fans had a chance to see some new players on the field for the first time.



Special Edition: Smith Is Still The Same Guy (5/5))
Steve Dennis stis down with Tyron Smith to talk about his new contract and why it won't change who he is.

SPecialEdition_080114_650.jpg



Special Edition: Dez Bryant Setting The Tone (1/5)
Have you noticed the intensity of Cowboys training camp this year? Special Edition takes a look at the source of that intensity, and why it has been so important.


Special Edition: Sean Lee's Road To Recovery (2/5)
See what goes into Sean Lee's typical day at training camp as he beings rehab on his knee while also finding a way to maximize his new role.


Special Edition: Train Trip to San Diego (3/5)
The Cowboys travel by train along the west coast to their game in San Diego, and also spend a day training with the Navy Seals.



