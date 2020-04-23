Staff Writers Pick CB, Edge Rusher in Final Mock

Finally, the NFL Draft has arrived.

Not only have we made our final projections for the Cowboys' pick at No. 17, but as usual, we took a stab at all seven projected picks of the weekend.

Rob Phillips

1st Round (17): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

2nd Round (51): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

3rd Round (82): Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

4th Round (123): K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

5th Round (164): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

5th Round (179): Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

7th Round (231): Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

Rob's Analysis: This year's draft could be the most defensive-oriented for Dallas since 2005, when then-coach Bill Parcells loaded up for a 3-4 scheme switch with DeMarcus Ware, Marcus Spears, Chris Canty and Jay Ratliff. A lot of draft observers are starting to believe Henderson won't be around at 17. I'm staying stubborn here. If Henderson's gone by then, several corners in this year's class also warrant first-round consideration if the Cowboys look to add depth there early. I didn't slot Weaver here simply because the Cowboys have a history of drafting Boise State defenders. Weaver was highly productive for three years on campus and might be in that 51 range if the Cowboys don't address the pass rush on Day One. Hill, a solid route runner at Ohio State, could present good value as a slot receiver prospect on Day 3.

Nick Eatman

1st Round (17): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

2nd Round (51): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

3rd Round (82): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

4th Round (123): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

5th Round (164): Brandon Jones, S, Texas

5th Round (179): Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

7th Round (231): L'Jarius Snead, CB, La. Tech

Nick's Analysis: I think the other three guys here might have better first-round picks the Cowboys would want. But if they're gone, look for Terrell or Xavier McKinney to be the pick. When in doubt, do with the cornerback over a safety. Taylor is super athletic, as is Claypool, who gives them a big body at receiver. Hurts might be the most interesting pick on this list. Unlike any other QB in the middle rounds, there probably would be packages for him to play right away, while he also develops as a QB - perhaps in a similar way as Taysom Hill with the Saints. The last three picks for me are all athletic players who could be potential starters down the road. I'm sure most fans will want safety to be addressed much sooner. Maybe they take one in the first round but it won't be a surprise if they overlook the position again.

David Helman

1st Round (17): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

2nd Round (51): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

3rd Round (82): Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

4th Round (123): Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

5th Round (164): Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

6th Round (179): Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

7th Round (231): Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

David Helman: This might be as little as we've ever known about the Cowboys' intentions in the draft, which isn't surprising given that we've all been stuck at home for the last six weeks. Still, I'd like to think I've got a good read on the Cowboys' preferred strategy – if not the actual players. I've been saying for weeks that Chaisson represents the best available value at pick No. 17, so I'm not going to back off now. If he is the pick, then the Cowboys need to spend Day 2 addressing their secondary. Gladney would be an absolute steal at pick No. 51, while Burgess can play safety and nickel back. Bowden is one of my favorite players in the draft and could contribute at receiver and as a returner right away. Bailey and Charles both come with concerns – Bailey's are injury-related, while Charles' are more along the line of college suspensions. Regardless, they're both great values at those draft slots. I fully expect the Cowboys to draft a developmental quarterback, so I'm riding with Luton out of a handful of Day 3 options.

Kyle Youmans

1st Round (17) - K'Lavon Chaisson, ED - LSU

2nd Round (51) - Cameron Dantzler, CB - Mississippi State

3rd Round 82) - Terrell Burgess, S - Utah

4th Round (123) - Shane Lemieux, OG - Oregon

5th Round (164) - Jauan Jennings, WR - Tennessee

5th Round (179) - Reggie Robinson II, CB - Tulsa

7th Round (231) - Colton McKivitz, T - West Virginia

Kyle's Analysis: Defense has been, is, and will be the need throughout the Cowboys' 2020 draft process. Chaisson fills that mold whether he's putting his hand in the ground as a right defensive end or standing up as an outside linebacker. The majority of the board is going to be cleaned out of the presumed "future All-Pro talent" by the time pick 17 rolls around, but the LSU product gives you the best chance to secure an immediate impact player, and still have that high upside.

Dallas can't wait too long to take a safety or corner. The way the board lines up heading into day two, there will be a better opportunity to pounce on a talented cornerback in the second round with so many second-tier prospects that make it past round one. Whether that's Dantzler (most-likely), Alabama's Trevon Diggs, or TCU's Jeff Gladney, there is bound to be some talent at that position when 51 comes around.