Star Evaluation: Crawford Offers Flexible Value

Bryan's Bottom Line: I can't begin to tell you how much I respect this player. Doesn't know the word "No". Whatever it was asked of him, he did his best to deliver. Fans tend to focus on his salary instead of appreciating what he brings to the lineup each week. The overall success of guys like DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are in large part due to Crawford's ability to do his job as well as he does. What will be interesting going forward is where does the front office see as his best fit? The biggest question for them is what is going to happening at tackle? Crawford could see more fulltime action inside as part of a rotation with Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins. A lot of this will depend on the upcoming draft and the development of Randy Gregory, Taco Charlton and Dorance Armstrong. If those young guys show promise then that would allow the staff to move Crawford back inside full time but if they don't Crawford will likely continue to start at right end.