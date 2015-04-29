Star Magazine's 2015 Cowboys Draft Preview Issue Is Now Available

Just in time for NFL Draft season …
Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine's Official 2015 Draft Preview is now available!
This expanded April issue is Star Magazine's biggest draft guide ever. You'll enjoy 96 pages of comprehensive coverage from our panel of draft experts, including:
- Bryan Broaddus' scouting reports on nearly 90 prospects, complete with measureables/vitals and "Did You Know?" tidbits from Nick Eatman and David Helman.
- Dane Brugler's comparisons with current NFL players for the top 50 prospects.
- More than 500 players listed overall.
- Our mock drafts, including every first-round pick and Cowboys picks for all seven rounds.
- A 40th anniversary look back at the famous 1975 "Dirty Dozen" draft.
Get yours today! Call 1-877-632-2697, Opt. 1, or visit these links for single print and digital copies or to order a full subscription:
- Single print sales ($4.95): http://bit.ly/1OxbDXn
- Print subscriptions ($39.95): http://bit.ly/1zXBsK2
- Digital single ($3.99) and digital subscription ($14.99): http://bit.ly/1FCjqN1
- Print and digital bundle subscription ($44): http://bit.ly/1yviiOr