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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Quinnen Williams forces the first turnover for the Cowboys defense

Sep 13, 2026 at 08:01 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

09_13_ Starlights

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — This is the moment the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have been waiting months for. The lights are bright at MetLife Stadium on the primetime stage as both teams begin their 2026 with an NFC East test against a bitter rival.

For the Cowboys, it's the debut of several players and coaches on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs.

Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys' offense returns mostly whole, but temporarily without All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, capable backup TJ Bass getting the nod in that role, and backup running back Malik Davis being lost for the season.

As if the Cowboys needed any more motivation to try and leave with a 1-0 record, galvanizing for their fallen teammates should provide that extra oomph — though this might be a back alley brawl for both clubs on Monday night.

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