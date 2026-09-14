Starlights: Quinnen Williams forces the first turnover for the Cowboys defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — This is the moment the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have been waiting months for. The lights are bright at MetLife Stadium on the primetime stage as both teams begin their 2026 with an NFC East test against a bitter rival.

For the Cowboys, it's the debut of several players and coaches on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs.

Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys' offense returns mostly whole, but temporarily without All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith, capable backup TJ Bass getting the nod in that role, and backup running back Malik Davis being lost for the season.