Stephen Jones on Amari, Franchise Tags & More

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in two years, the NFL scouting combine is back in business. And despite the one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, it seems like business as usual once again.
Like always, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones talked first this week and met with reporters in between his league meetings.
Here are some of the topics he addressed:
- Stephen Jones was asked specifically about the future of WR Amari Cooper and if he'll be on the roster in 2022. "It's too early for me to address that. I don't want to address any of that as far as the details of the contract."
- The window to issue the franchise tag is open right now and although the Cowboys have yet to do so with any players, it's not off the table. "We haven't rule that out," Jones said, mentioning that the possibility has been discussed in team meetings. Likely candidates to be franchised for the Cowboys would include DE Randy Gregory, TE Dalton Schultz and possibly punter Bryan Anger.
- While the combine has been held in Indianapolis for years, the possibility of moving it to other cities is on the table and Jones said having it in Dallas is an option. Dallas and Los Angeles and Indy are the finalists to be awarded the combine in 2023.
- The start of the combine is always for a host of festivities, including meetings and interviews with players and agents. But it's still focused on the potential draft picks. The Cowboys hold the No. 24 overall pick but Stephen Jones said they don't have a specific focus on positions and of course, players. This is the time to be "all over the map" with their needs and wishes and their priorities will likely change depending on free agency.