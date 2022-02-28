Cowboys In "Early Stages As Possible Combine Host

If the NFL were to move the combine, it would be the first time since 1987 that Indianapolis would not host the over 330 annual prospects and all 32 organizations. Additionally,

"I think it would be great for our fans," Jones said. "To have it in our market, have the experience of being around it. It's a positive thing. I think people can't get enough of the NFL and football. It's great for them to see these young players in our market and be a great experience for them."

There has not been a formal proposal to the league office from the Cowboys organization to this point. However, the wheels have been turning in the right direction to bring one of the league's more notable events.

The league has announced that the 2023-2028 events are available to bidding and so far, only Dallas and Los Angeles have placed a formal bid, along with current host Indianapolis. Dallas has the benefit of both the Arlington and Frisco areas to host such a large event with meeting spaces for interviews, hospitals for medical checks, and of course a playing surface for drills.