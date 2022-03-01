Cowboys Have "No Concerns" After Dak's Surgery

There's always news that comes out of the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where head coaches and front-office personnel usually talk to the media for the first time in weeks.

And Tuesday was no exception, especially when head coach Mike McCarthy took the podium in Indy.

McCarthy revealed that quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the players who underwent an offseason surgery.

"He's one of eight players that had post-season surgery," McCarthy said. "We had to clean up his left shoulder. That's something that had to be done. But he's rehabbing that. He's starting his process to get better."

McCarthy said he doesn't believe Prescott was affected much by the injury throughout the season. Dak set the Cowboys' single-season record for touchdown passes with 37 and was 11-5 as a starter, before the disappointing playoff loss to the 49ers.

"It's not a concern. We have no concern," McCarthy said. "He is doing well."

McCarthy added that he expects Prescott to be a full participant in the offseason workouts.

Prescott was one of the alternates for the Pro Bowl and although he had the chance to play in the game, the quarterback opted not to. Obviously now, the plan to have surgery was probably a factor in that decision.