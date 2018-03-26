Stephen Jones On Dez's Status, La'el's Role, Witten's Future, Draft & More

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones discussed a variety of Cowboys-related topics with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting from Orlando. Some highlights:
- Earlier this offseason, Jones said the Cowboys must "determine what is in the best interest of our business" with regard to veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant's contract, which has a $16.5 million salary cap figure in 2018. Monday, Jones said the Cowboys still plan to sit down with Bryant but haven't set up a meeting yet. "We'll talk about Dez when it's time," he said.
- Regarding the speculation over Bryant's future with the team, Jones said the primary reason for signing wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson was creating competition and improving the overall offense. Terrance Williams' injury might have been a factor, too -- Williams will likely miss some offseason work with a broken foot, according to reports. (Jones did not specify the injury but said it won't affect Williams' availability for the 2018 season.)
- Jones said "we'll leave that open" regarding the possibility of moving right tackle La'el Collins to guard. New offensive line signings Cameron Fleming and Marcus Martin have guard experience, too.
- Jones said the Cowboys have tried to be as efficient as possible in adding roster help through free agency. The team is focused on the draft, but Jones didn't rule out more additions through free agency or trade. Their eyes will stay "wide open" for opportunities to improve.
- Even with their two recent receiver signings, Jones did not rule out the possibility of drafting a receiver in the first round if the value was right. Of course, Jones never rules out much when it comes to the draft.
- The Cowboys recently restructured Jason Witten's contract to create salary cap room. There have been reports about TV networks having interest in Witten, but Jones said the Cowboys haven't heard anything different about Witten's stated desire to keep playing. "You know how Jason is -- he's all in," Jones said.