Still Questions To Answer

Tight End Question: Is there anything left for Tony Curtis to prove?

We can actually give an answer to this question, and it's a resounding no. Curtis, who started training camp behind the rest after playing all spring in NFL Europa, caught on quickly to Jason Garrett's new system. He ended up leading the team in catches during the preseason with 11 for 151 yards and one touchdown. Curtis not only has made plays on offense, but had two special teams tackles. And if that's not enough, head coach Wade Phillips has praised Curtis for improving his blocking from what he saw last year on film. Curtis makes sense to keep over Adam Bergen and rookie free agent Rodney Hannah, who might be a good practice squad candidate.

Offensive Line Question: What will transpire at backup center and guard?

If everyone stays healthy, as they are now, the offensive line has a chance to be rather good. The starters are set and the team also has three young tackles at the backup spots. The only question comes at backup center and guard. Cory Procter, who still has yet to play in a regular-season game, has worked extensively at center behind Pro Bowler Andre Gurode. But he moved from guard last year and still would be a key backup at either guard spot on game-day. The same goes for Joe Berger, who like Procter is a true guard but has worked some at center. If the Cowboys keep nine offensive linemen, it likely will come down to Berger and Procter. But keeping 10 may also be an option.

Defensive Line Question: Do the Cowboys actually need a true nose tackle to back up Jason Ferguson?

If that answer is yes, then look for Remi Ayodele, Akin's younger brother, to stick around on the 53-man roster. He might be good enough to make it anyway. But Phillips has said he wouldn't mind having someone built similar to Jason Ferguson as a backup nose tackle. He did, however, tab defensive end Jay Ratliff as his backup nose following the Texans game. The wild card in the defensive line mix is second-year defensive end Stephen Bowen, who started Thursday night and played well against the Vikings. With the Cowboys already having five locks on the defensive line, it's likely they will keep just six, and that last spot should come down to either Ayodele or Bowen.

Linebacker Question: When will Greg Ellis make it back and what happens if he's still not ready?

The first part of that question hasn't been answered in several months. The Cowboys have continued to wait for Ellis to finally return from the torn Achilles injury he suffered last November. After practicing only the first day of training camp, Ellis' status has continued to be day-to-day. But he hasn't made it back yet and with the first game now on the horizon, the Cowboys must look to contingency plans. While Anthony Spencer will continue to start and Bobby Carpenter will also get some looks outside, the Cowboys probably have to keep Junior Glymph as an outside linebacker. And don't be surprised if the Cowboys try to retain either John Saldi or Khari Long on the practice squad.

Cornerback Question: How bad is Terence Newman's foot injury?

This is one position that has several question marks, but it starts with Newman, who said last week he was unsure how ready he would be for the Sept. 9 opener against the Giants because of a partial tear in his plantar fascia. But the best remedy for that injury is rest and Newman has received that, missing the last two weeks of practice and the final three preseason games. But the Cowboys have game-day options for Newman to help alleviate some of the pain. He might not be right at 100 percent, but the Cowboys are expecting Newman to be out there against the Giants. Behind him are more question marks. The Cowboys have depth issues with Aaron Glenn having an inconsistent preseason and Jacques Reeves, Nate Jones, Joey Thomas, Quincy Butler and Alan Ball all jumbled together in a pack. Look for the Cowboys to keep two more corners behind Glenn, with Reeves and Thomas likely leading the way.