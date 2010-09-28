Stop Gap

Sep 28, 2010 at 10:46 AM

Marcus Spears is once again showing why he's one of the team's most important defenders.

expression looked like he'd just ate some bad fish.  

Stopping the run is the key to this 3-4 defense, the Steelers' 3-4 defense, the old Cowboys' 4-3 scheme, the University of Wisconsin defense or the defense of Plano Senior High here in North Texas.  

Stopping the run is the key to any defense, any scheme under any coordinator.  

And the Cowboys are fortunate to have that guy in Marcus Spears. 

If you watched during the preseason, particularly in the Texans game, the Cowboys were getting gashed up and down the field. Would've been nice to have Spears out there. 

In these first three games, the Cowboys have shored up the run defense, and it's certainly not a coincidence that Spears has returned to action. In fact, looking at some of the big runs Houston got on the Cowboys last Sunday, they occurred on third-and-long situations when Spears wasn't even in the game. 

No offense to Bowen and Hatcher, who are vital in providing a very good rotation on the line. They actually are better pass-rushers and that's why they play more on third downs and other passing plays.  

But against the run, there's a reason why Spears has remained the starter every year he's been here. He doesn't get the stats, but that's how it goes for that position. His stat is making sure the Cowboys stay among the leaders in the league against the run, like they've been consistently over the last five years. With Spears healthy again, look for that to remain the norm around here once again.  

And for Spears, playing in a contract season, just like his two backups are, it's a perfect time for him to be standing out like he is.          

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Dak Goes Deep; Collins Exits

Check in on the final padded practice of training camp, as the Cowboys begin finalizing their plans for the preseason finale against Jacksonville.
news

Game Specs: How To Watch Cowboys-Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys will play their final preseason game in AT&T Stadium when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town Sunday for a matchup at 12:00 p.m. (CT).
news

Updates: Malik Hooker Back From Reserve/COVID-19

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Ezekiel Elliott Restructure Frees Up Cap Space

The Cowboys reportedly restructured Ezekiel Elliott's contract on Friday morning, converting $8.6 of his $9.6 million 2021 salary in a signing bonus. The move creates roughly $7 million in cap space this season.
Advertising