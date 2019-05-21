Surgeries To Limit 9 Off-Season Participations

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys off-season schedule will shift into the next gear Tuesday with the start of Organized Team Activities, better known as the "voluntary" OTAs, three days a week for three consecutive weeks before the June 11-13 mandatory minicamp.

And since attendance during these helmet-jersey-shorts workouts tends to become a hot topic, here is an update on players undergoing off-season surgeries and their projected availability.

Travis Frederick: Shoulder and umbilical hernia surgery. Will be limited during the entire off-season but despite having suffered through the Guillain-Barre Syndrome that prevented him from playing during the entire 2018 season, the four-time Pro Bowl center is expected to be fully ready for the start of training camp.

La'el Collins: Shoulder surgery: Should be limited throughout the off-season workouts, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Antwaun Woods: Shoulder surgery: Woods suffered a torn labrum in the playoff game against the Rams but managed to play through the strength-debilitating tear. The starting defensive tackle will continue to be limited during the off-season workouts but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Taco Charlton: Shoulder surgery. The third-year defensive end will continue to be limited during the off-season workouts but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

DeMarcus Lawrence: Surgery to repair torn labrum. The Cowboys Pro Bowl defensive end was expected to need a good four to five months of rehab before the club even considers involving him in any sort of contact drills. D-Law likely will remain limited through training camp, but he insists he will be ready for Game 1. That, too, is the trainers' goal.

Byron Jones: Hip surgery. The Pro Bowl cornerback likely will be no better than limited during training camp, with hopes of being ready for Game 1. At least he has been seen lately walking around the facility without the use of crutches but is doubtful to participate in the OTA sessions.

Allen Hurns: Surgery to repair fractured fibula and dislocated ankle suffered on Jan. 5 in playoff game against Seattle. The veteran wide receiver already is running and working out some. Hurns will remain limited over this next month of off-season workouts but surprisingly, considering the gruesome injury he suffered, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Jameill Showers: Surgery to repair torn ACL suffered last year in training camp, causing him to spend the 2018 season on injured reserve. Showers continues to be limited and likely limited for start of camp.

Cedrick Wilson: Shoulder surgery during training camp and spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. The first-year wide receiver has been cleared to fully participate during off-season workouts and has been included in the strength and conditioning workouts over the past month.