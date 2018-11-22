Taco Charlton Ruled Out For Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, Texas – It'll be another touch-and-go week for the Dallas defensive line, as the Cowboys continue to cope with injuries.

The Cowboys will welcome Antwaun Woods and Daniel Ross back to the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington, but Taco Charlton has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury.

Charlton suffered the injury against Tennessee back in Week 9, and he has missed the Cowboys' last two games. There had been optimism that he would be able to go this week against Washington, but the Cowboys ruled him out 90 minutes prior to kick off.

All told, the full list of inactives is: Mike White, Tavon Austin, Sean Lee, Adam Redmond, Geoff Swaim, David Irving and Charlton.

Charlton is the only surprise among the seven. Austin and Lee have been coping with injuries for a while and did not figure to be back in time for this game. Redmond was listed on Wednesday's practice report with a concussion and was ruled out. Swaim suffered a broken bone in his left wrist on Sunday and underwent surgery this week. Meanwhile, Irving is still recovering from the sprained ankle he suffered during practice several weeks ago.

That means it'll once again be a challenge for this Dallas defensive front. Woods figures to plug back into his starting one-technique spot, and Ross will be able to provide some valuable depth.

Charlton's absence will likely shuffle things once again, though. Tyrone Crawford has spent much of the season at defensive tackle, but he'll likely play some at end once again to help the defense cope without Charlton.