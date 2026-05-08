Tape Talk: 3 plays where Jaishawn Barham's versatility shows on film

When teams are trying to run the ball, offensive lineman often climb to the second level of the defense and try to get linebackers out of the way to create rushing lanes, cut back lanes, etc. It's important to be quick on your feet and avoid getting swallowed up by a block in those situations, which is what Barham does on this play.

As the center tries to get his hands on him, Barham side steps out of the way and avoids being taken out of the play. It appears the play is designed for the running back to go through the B-gap, but Barham and one of Michigan's defensive tackles are able to close it pretty quickly.

So, the back is forced to try and go outside. Based on the angle Barham is coming from, he's only able to get a hand on the ball carrier, but gets some help from his teammate to slow him down and then is able to wrap from behind and bring the running back down. Moving east-to-west is one of Barham's best traits in his game, and we'll touch on it again here in a moment.