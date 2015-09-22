Terrell McClain Placed On Injured Reserve; RB Added To Practice Squad

Sep 22, 2015 at 07:15 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys must overcome another injury early in the 2015 season, this time a blow to their defensive line depth.

Veteran backup defensive tackle Terrell McClain was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a toe injury.

McClain appeared in both regular-season games against the Giants and Eagles, totaling four tackles as part of the defensive line rotation. He also worked diligently with team athletic training staff to get back to practice in preseason after missing time with a bone bruise and hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have two other backup defensive tackles, Davon Coleman and Ken Bishop, who might be called on to play more in the rotation.

The Cowboys also made a practice squad move Tuesday, re-signing running back Gus Johnson to replace linebacker Joe Thomas, who was signed to the Packers' active roster on Monday.

*Want to see the Cowboys take on the Falcons? Tickets start as low as $29 for the Sunday, September 27th game at AT&T Stadium. Instant download available. Click here to purchase. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising