Terrell McClain Placed On Injured Reserve; RB Added To Practice Squad

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys must overcome another injury early in the 2015 season, this time a blow to their defensive line depth.

Veteran backup defensive tackle Terrell McClain was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a toe injury.

McClain appeared in both regular-season games against the Giants and Eagles, totaling four tackles as part of the defensive line rotation. He also worked diligently with team athletic training staff to get back to practice in preseason after missing time with a bone bruise and hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have two other backup defensive tackles, Davon Coleman and Ken Bishop, who might be called on to play more in the rotation.

The Cowboys also made a practice squad move Tuesday, re-signing running back Gus Johnson to replace linebacker Joe Thomas, who was signed to the Packers' active roster on Monday.