The DCC Make Their Annual Swimsuit Calendar Trip

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have made their annual journey to capture images and video for their 2017 swimsuit calendar. This year they travelled to the beautiful Riviera Nayarit in Mexico where they stayed at a Marival Group Resorts property.

Upon arrival they paid a visit to an area orphanage to spread cheer and put smiles on faces. You can see the full gallery here (link to gallery)

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720745404178890752

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720765199683203072

While most of the squad paid a visit to the orphanage a few of the ladies stayed on property to film for our Cowboys TV production team.

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720678421907386369

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720721183180599297