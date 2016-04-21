The DCC Make Their Annual Swimsuit Calendar Trip

Apr 21, 2016 at 06:10 AM
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have made their annual journey to capture images and video for their 2017 swimsuit calendar. This year they travelled to the beautiful Riviera Nayarit in Mexico where they stayed at a Marival Group Resorts property.

Upon arrival they paid a visit to an area orphanage to spread cheer and put smiles on faces. You can see the full gallery here (link to gallery)

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720745404178890752
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720765199683203072

While most of the squad paid a visit to the orphanage a few of the ladies stayed on property to film for our Cowboys TV production team.

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720678421907386369
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720721183180599297

The entire 2017 swimsuit calendar will be shot in Riviera Nayarit.  Stay tuned for more from Mexico!

DCC Arrive in Mexico

