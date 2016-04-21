The DCC Make Their Annual Swimsuit Calendar Trip

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have made their annual journey to capture images and video for their 2017 swimsuit calendar. This year they travelled to the beautiful Riviera Nayarit in Mexico where they stayed at a Marival Group Resorts property.
Upon arrival they paid a visit to an area orphanage to spread cheer and put smiles on faces. You can see the full gallery here (link to gallery)
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720745404178890752
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720765199683203072
While most of the squad paid a visit to the orphanage a few of the ladies stayed on property to film for our Cowboys TV production team.
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720678421907386369
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/720721183180599297
The entire 2017 swimsuit calendar will be shot in Riviera Nayarit. Stay tuned for more from Mexico!
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders headed south of the border to Mexico for their annual swimsuit calendar shoot. Upon arrivals, they visited an area orphanage. Presented by Marival Residences.