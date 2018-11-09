Thompson Cut, 2 WRs Added To Active Roster

This will be Lenoir's second stint on the active roster, after the Cowboys activated him for the 2017 season finale – also played in Philadelphia, coincidentally. With eight games still to play this season, Lenoir said he's excited to have an opportunity to contribute.

"They called me up for a reason, so it's time to step up, go out there and make plays in the kicking game and also on offense – wherever they put me," Lenoir said.

These two additions give the Cowboys seven receivers on their active roster, though it's likely that only six will be active on Sunday, as Tavon Austin is still recovering from a groin injury.

Thompson was one of several offseason additions the Cowboys made during free agency, but the veteran had seen his role drop significantly since the overtime loss to Houston on Oct. 7. Thompson played just three offensive snaps in Monday's loss to Tennessee, so it makes sense the coaching staff might want to go in a different direction.

The Cowboys signed Decoud to their practice squad back at the start of the season, and he was called up to the active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Titans.