Top 10: Where To Rank Jaylon, LVE & Gregory? 

Dec 24, 2018 at 03:03 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Top-10-Where-To-Rank-Jaylon-LVE-Gregory-hero

The Cowboys had so many helpers in this victory, a few guys definitely got left out.

When a guy who scored one of the two offensive touchdowns is only honorable mention, you know it's a tough list.

But on defense, Jaylon Smith, Randy Gregory and Leighton Vander Esch all had games to remember. Find out which player gets the No. 1 spot for his performance Sunday against the Bucs.

Honorable Mention:

Antwaun Woods - Byron Jones - Michael Gallup

TB10-10

Jourdan Lewis – Having to play with Anthony Brown out, Lewis stepped up as the nickel corner. He made seven tackles and kept the Bucs' passing game in check, especially over the middle.

**Click Here To Continue**

**Watch Jason Garrett’s locker room speech** following the Cowboys' win over the Bucs to clinch the NFC East!

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Updates: Kearse 'has good' chance vs. Seahawks

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

DaRon Bland sends cleats, gloves to Hall of Fame

Breaking the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season means a lot to DaRon Bland, but a Super Bowl win still remains the main goal.
news

McCarthy details offensive explosiveness of Turpin

KaVontae Turpin has gone from being solely the return ace for the Dallas Cowboys to also being one of their most difficult offensive weapons to contain on a weekly basis
Advertising