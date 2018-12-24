Top 10: Where To Rank Jaylon, LVE & Gregory? 

The Cowboys had so many helpers in this victory, a few guys definitely got left out.
When a guy who scored one of the two offensive touchdowns is only honorable mention, you know it's a tough list.
But on defense, Jaylon Smith, Randy Gregory and Leighton Vander Esch all had games to remember. Find out which player gets the No. 1 spot for his performance Sunday against the Bucs.
Honorable Mention:
Antwaun Woods - Byron Jones - Michael Gallup
Jourdan Lewis – Having to play with Anthony Brown out, Lewis stepped up as the nickel corner. He made seven tackles and kept the Bucs' passing game in check, especially over the middle.
