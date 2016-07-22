Top 50 Players of 2016: Highest-Ranking Cowboys Player Anchors Offensive Line

Editor's Note: With the offseason in full swing, the focus is now shifting to the 2016 season, where the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Not only do the Cowboys face five playoff teams but many of the top players in football. So the writers of DallasCowboys.com have ranked the Top 50 players expected to be on the field this season, including the Cowboys. Today, we continue the list with Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith.)