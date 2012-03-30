Torn Achilles For Eagles' Pro Bowl LT

The division-rival Philadelphia Eagles suffered a significant blow this week, when five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters ruptured his Achilles tendon while working out in Texas. The injury could force him out for the entire 2012 season.
Peters will undergo surgery on April 2 and faces months of rehab. The Eagles addressed the tackle position on Friday by re-signing King Dunlap, who has started seven games in four seasons with Philadelphia.
"Howie and I will sort out the roster situation for the offensive line. We are glad to have King (Dunlap) back as a part of our offensive line, and we will continue to scan the free agent market, also knowing the draft is less than a month away."
Peters entered the league with Buffalo, but was traded to Philadelphia before the 2009 season, and has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons since.
Philadelphia picks 15th in the first round of the NFL Draft, one spot behind the Cowboys.