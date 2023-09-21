#DALvsAZ

Trevon Diggs suffers season-ending ACL injury

Sep 21, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

FRISCO, Texas — During Thursday afternoon's practice, cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL that is expected to rule him out for the rest of the 2023 season.

The Cowboys officially confirmed the injury with a statement:

"Cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a left knee injury during today's practice. A subsequent MRI was performed thatconfirmed a torn ACL. A timetable for Diggs' return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season."

The two-time Pro Bowler was spotted on crutches in the locker room immediately following practice and had an MRI shortly thereafter confirming his season-ending injury. This is the first injury to Diggs since he suffered a hairline fracture to his foot that forced him to miss four games in his rookie season in 2020.

In his place, DaRon Bland is expected to start at boundary corner while Jourdan Lewis will step in at the nickel position now that he has returned to full health. Nahshon Wright is also expected to come off of the IR after the week four contest against New England.

Through two games in 2023, Diggs has been one of the premier shutdown cornerbacks in the entire NFL by allowing just a 1.0 QBR to opposing quarterbacks on passes thrown his way. In total, he allowed 26 yards on just two receptions.

Diggs has 18 career interceptions in 47 games and recently signed a five-year, $97 million extension in July to remain with the Cowboys through 2028.

The injury during Thursday's practice session comes just a couple of weeks after left guard Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring injury in Dallas' first practice leading into its week one game against the New York Giants that forced Smith to miss the first two contests.

This also serves as the third torn ACL that the Cowboys have suffered so far in 2023 with rookies DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens Jr. suffering the injury in the team's second preseason game against Seattle.

