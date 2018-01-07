Turnover On Jason Garrett's Coaching Staff Begins; Kellen Moore's Future?

FRISCO, Texas –Last week, the Cowboys acknowledged that Jason Garrett's coaching staff would likely look different in 2018 than 2017.

Since the season ended on New Year's Eve, wide receivers coach Derek Dooley accepted the offensive coordinator job at the University of Missouri and Garrett said tight ends coach Steve Loney plans to retire.

There is speculation about more potential movement on Garrett's staff, though the Cowboys have not announced or confirmed reports of additional turnover.

Among those rumored potential changes: Longtime quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson and secondary Joe Baker have expiring contracts and are not expected to return, according to multiple reports; assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia reportedly could be let out of his contract to pursue other coaching opportunities; and running backs coach Gary Brown, linebackers coach/passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus and safeties coach Greg Jackson reportedly have expiring deals but could be back.

If Wilson does part ways with the organization, could Kellen Moore be an option as quarterbacks coach? The Sporting News reported Saturday that Moore, a backup quarterback on the Cowboys' active roster and most recently the practice squad since 2015, is the expected replacement for Wilson. No official word from the team, however.

(Update, Jan. 8: Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Moore is a candidate at quarterbacks coach, but a final decision has not been made.)

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan last Tuesday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones reiterated that Garrett would be back as head coach and said he would like to see offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli return. Both received contract extensions last offseason.

Moore, of course, has long-time ties to Linehan. He began his NFL career playing under Linehan with the Detroit Lions back in 2012.