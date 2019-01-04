Two Cowboys Make AP All-Pro For First Time

FRISCO, Texas – For the fifth time in his five-year career, Zack Martin is an All-Pro.

The veteran right guard was named to The Associated Press All-Pro first team Friday on the eve of Cowboys' wild-card playoff home game against Seattle.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and two first-time All-Pros made the second team: cornerback Byron Jones and rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Jones also was selected to his first career Pro Bowl in his first season transitioning from safety to full-time corner. He leads the Cowboys with 15 pass breakups, along with 76 tackles.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys' first-round pick last April, did not make the Pro Bowl but leads the Dallas defense with 176 team-credited tackles, along with two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Elliott won his second rushing title in three seasons (1,434 yards) despite being rested in last week's regular-season finale. He also led the Cowboys in receiving with a career-high 77 catches for 567 yards.