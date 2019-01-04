Two Cowboys Make AP All-Pro For First Time

Jan 04, 2019
Rob Phillips

FRISCO, Texas – For the fifth time in his five-year career, Zack Martin is an All-Pro.

The veteran right guard was named to The Associated Press All-Pro first team Friday on the eve of Cowboys' wild-card playoff home game against Seattle.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and two first-time All-Pros made the second team: cornerback Byron Jones and rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Jones also was selected to his first career Pro Bowl in his first season transitioning from safety to full-time corner. He leads the Cowboys with 15 pass breakups, along with 76 tackles.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys' first-round pick last April, did not make the Pro Bowl but leads the Dallas defense with 176 team-credited tackles, along with two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Elliott won his second rushing title in three seasons (1,434 yards) despite being rested in last week's regular-season finale. He also led the Cowboys in receiving with a career-high 77 catches for 567 yards.

This is Martin's fourth first-team All-Pro selection despite battling through a sprained knee for much of the season. He missed the first start of his career Dec. 16 against Indianapolis and was rested last Sunday against the Giants. He practiced this week and is set to start Saturday against Seattle.

