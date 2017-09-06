Tyrone Crawford "Extremely Fortunate" To Be Back After Scary Ankle Injury

Sep 06, 2017 at 04:20 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Tyrone Crawford is expected to return to practice Wednesday for the first time in 29 days, and the veteran defensive lineman feels "extremely fortunate" that his lateral ankle sprain in training camp wasn't more serious.

At the time, when his right ankle bent awkwardly while chasing down Ezekiel Elliott in team drills, Crawford feared the worst: a repeat of 2013 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

An ankle sprain meant only a matter of weeks sidelined. Now he's pointing toward Sunday's season opener against the Giants for his return.

"I owe it all to the trainers – (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt Brown and those guys – they pushed me and made me do things that I didn't even think I could do," he said.

When healthy, Crawford is a versatile addition to the defensive line, having started games at tackle and end throughout his career.

His focus now is using practice to knock off some rust.

"My technique and my pad level, things like that," he said. "I'm hoping (Wednesday's) practice can get me right back right."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising