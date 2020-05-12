Tyrone Crawford "Feeling Great" For 2020

"Surprisingly, I'm feeling great," he said. "I didn't think I was going to be feeling as good as I am at this point."

The veteran pass rusher was bothered by hip problems as far back as the 2018 season, and he missed the 2019 offseason program and training camp during his rehabilitation process. The problem improved only marginally, and he was placed on injured reserve and slated for surgery on both hips in October.

"Obviously, double hip surgery is nothing to play around with. But I'm feeling awesome, ready to go," Crawford said.

Crawford wound up appearing in just for games last season – the first two, and then the losses to Green Bay and the New York Jets after a two-week break. He managed a sack in the season opener, but he finished the season with just three tackles.

He has found some success since the Cowboys moved him out to defensive end during the 2016 season. In 2018, he finished with 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, primarily from the right end position.

The Cowboys will undoubtedly be hoping that Smith and Gregory can provide some depth at the position, but it's at least encouraging to have an experienced option rounding into good health.