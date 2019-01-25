Under Review: Cowboys' Best Game Of 2018?

David Helman: People tend to associate great games with high point totals and last-second scores, but I'm not sure I've seen a more amazing performance than what the Dallas defense put together on Nov. 29 against the Saints. This was the NFC favorite. The team with the Hall of Fame quarterback, and the team that was a blown pass interference call away from the Super Bowl. The Cowboys didn't just beat them, they held them to an offensive output never before seen during the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era. The Saints finished with 176 yards and 10 points. Brees threw for just 127 yards – 111 if you account for the two times the Hot Boyz put him on the ground. Alvin Kamara, who has been so deadly since he arrived in New Orleans, was essentially a non-factor. It didn't matter that the Dallas offense was inconsistent. The Cowboys scored enough points to win – which was only 13, as it turns out. For the nail biter to end with an interception from Jourdan Lewis, who had been so seldom seen in the first half of the season, was icing on the cake. I'm not exaggerating when I say it was one of the greatest defensive performances I've ever seen, and it made for a hell of a game.