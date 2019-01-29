Under Review: Most Improved Cowboys Player?

David Helman: I don't see how this could be anyone but Byron Jones. When we flew out to training camp, Byron was a three-year veteran who had just been moved from safety to cornerback. His career up to that point had been a bit disappointing, as he was benched toward the tail end of 2017 and the front office wasn't completely sold on picking up the fifth-year option on his contract. Fast forward six months, and look how Byron has flipped the script. He's a Pro Bowl cornerback, finishing the season with 76 tackles and 15 pass breakups. He didn't log an interception, but at least part of that is due to opponents' unwillingness to throw at him, as he built a sterling reputation for blanketing his assignments. Heading into the offseason, re-signing Jones to a long-term extension has become of the big talking points of 2019 — that's how good he was. If that's not the definition of "most improved," I don't know what is.